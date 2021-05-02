A Look At The Number Of Films Featuring Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu

Garry Sandhu is a Punjabi singer and songwriter who is known for hit songs like Illegal Weapon, Yeah Baby, etc. He made his singing debut in 2010 with the single Main Ni Peenda. Apart from being a singer and a songwriter, he has also established himself as an actor. He debuted as an actor in 2014, with the film Romeo Ranjha. Let's take a look at Garry Sandhu's career in the films

A look at Garry Sandhu films

Since his debut in 2014, Garry has appeared in two films and is gearing up for his next film release this year. His movies have been well received by the fans. Let's find out the movies where Garry Sandhu worked as an actor.

Romeo Ranjha (2014)

Garry Sandhu made his debut with the comedy romance film Romeo Ranjha. He appeared as Ranjha, alongside Jazzy B who played the role of Romeo. The story follows two friends Romeo and Ranjha who meet a girl named Preet and her uncle in Thailand. The movie follows a comic story as the two friends discover the real motive of Preet and her uncle.

Chal Mera Putt 2 (2020)

Chal Mera Putt 2 is the sequel to the 2019 comedy film Chal Mera Putt featuring an ensemble cast of Amrinder Gill, Gurshabad, Nasir Chinyoti, Simi Chahal among others. The movie follows the story of illegal immigrants in the UK and their friendship that grows over time. Chal Mera Putt 2 features the main cast of the prequel film, along with Garry Sandhu. This movie also marks Garry Sandhu's return to the movies after six years.

Qismat 2 (2021)

Garry Sandhu will appear in a supporting role in Qismat 2. The movie stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in lead roles. Qismat 2 is the sequel of the 2018 romantic drama film Qismat. The prequel was inspired by the song of the same name sung by Ammy Virk and the music video featured Sargun Mehta. Qismat 2 is slated to release on September 24, 2021. The cast from the prequel will be seen once again in the film. Garry Sandhu's role is currently kept under wraps.

(Promo Image Source: Garry Sandhu Instagram)