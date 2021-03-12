A Look At Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur's Relationship Timeline

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur have been married for a long time and fans of the actor have adored their marriage. Since tying the knot, the couple has been quite private about their lives and has maintained a distance from the public eye. However, their relationship from the first meeting to their marriage has been interesting. According to Bollywood Shaadi, the couple first met backstage during a Filmfare award show. At the time, Vidya Balan was not formally introduced to Aditya and it would be the first time the two met.

A look at Vidya Balan's relationship with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur

Eventually, the two managed to strike a bond with each other and began to meet up. The news portal reported that the two began to enjoy each other's company as they would see eye to eye on many aspects. This led them to be really good friends at first and then they would get a lot closer to each other when they began sharing everything they did. This friendly exchange between Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur went on for years and eventually, Siddharth proposed to Vidya.

At this point, Vidya was quoted by the news portal saying that she did not believe it initially. However, she did know that since they were together, the question would come sooner or later. Thus when her now-husband asked her the question, she immediately replied yes. The actor said that she didn't mind being married and going ahead with life as it was. However, she does not believe in live-in relations and always had the thought of having a child. Thus when her husband proposed to her, she replied positively and said that they need to talk about the future now.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur eventually did get married in traditional South Indian and Punjabi fashion. The couple got married in the company of their family and friends. Unlike most Bollywood marriages, the couple kept their ceremony quite low-key and avoided any major attraction. The actor revealed that life after the marriage has been good for her as her husband or her in-laws have never interfered with her work. She also says that her husband often tells her that she doesn't need to be a superhuman and manage two things at a time. The actor said that Siddharth Roy Kapur often tells her that it is okay if she neglects a thing or two while working as he would do the same as well.