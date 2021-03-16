A R Rahman To Collaborate With Ahmed Khan For Sajid Nadiadwala's Action Film 'Heropanti 2'

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is all set to go on floors by December 2021. Now, the makers have announced that A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob & Ahmed Khan are coming together on board after 25 years to create some extraordinary magic in the film. Sajid Nadiadwala brings the hit trio together after their last collaboration in Rangeela.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala both have worked with musician A R Rahman, differently in the past. Ahmed worked with A R Rahman during Rangeela days, while Sajid joined hands with the musician during Highway & Tamasha, the music of both films had touched the audience’s heart. However, for Heropanti 2, A R Rahman will not only work on composing the songs but will also be creating a background score for the entire film.

A R Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film. By announcing this piece of news, the makers of the film have surely amped up the expectations of the viewers. With Tiger Shroff’s action and Rahman’s music, Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before.

On March 15, the lead actor of Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared A R Rahman's collab news with his fans. Tiger's Instagram story read as "The makers have roped in Academy award winning composer A R Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for the film". Sharing this news, Shroff said, "Absolute honor and privilege to work with the legendary maestro A R Rahman sir".

A few days back, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the action flick, Heropanti 2. In this poster image, the star stunned in a black suit piece look and posed with guns on the top of a car. Talking about his upcoming film, Tiger Shroff said, "My first love is back, action, thrill, like never before!". He further added, "Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas".

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is penned by Rajat Arora. The action film stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Tara had also revealed about her involvement in the project with an Instagram post that read, “Amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily ðŸ’–â¤ï¸ðŸ’– #Heropanti2.”

