'A Rare Planetary Alignment Is To Happen Today': Sister Shweta Seeks Prayers For Sushant

As the supporters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue to join in prayers seeking justice for the Bollywood star, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to Sushant’s well-wishers to make a prayer anytime between 10:45 am and 12 noon on Sunday terming it as an ‘auspicious period of planetary confluence'.

Kirti and her family, which firmly believes in the power of prayer and astronomical influence, have said that “several major planets would be in their own houses” before noon and hence it would be a propitious moment to pray for Sushant.

An extraordinary planetary confluence is set to happen today between 10.45 am and 12 noon.Most of the major planets will be in their 'own houses'.This is a very auspicious period or muhurtham to pray for Sushant’s Justice. 🙏🔱🙏#UnitedForSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/p9Dhs7KPrK — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 13, 2020

SSR gets Kolkata tribute before Durga Puja

Earlier in the day, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput continued to pay rich tributes to their icon in different ways and remember him for his outstanding performances. One such fan of Sushant is an artist in Kolkata who has drawn paintings of the late actor ahead of Durga Puja.

Manas Rai, an artist in Kolkata, paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actor through his painting. He stated that Sushant would have been the appropriate choice to represent Goddess Durga's son Kartik in a movie. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and central probe agencies are investigating the matter.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was a very good artist. He had a lot give but sadly he passed away. If a movie would have been made on Kartik, Sushant would have been the apt choice," Rai told ANI.

Sampa Chakraborty, a member of a Puja committee in the city, said that people see an impression of Kartik in Sushant.

"This year, Sushant Singh Rajput's face is being created in place of Goddess Durga's son Kartik as a mark of tribute to him," she said.

Sushant's case death probe

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. At this point, it is being probed by as many as three separate central agencies - the NCB and ED along with CBI.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, following her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after links emerged in a drug nexus probe with which her brother and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant are also connected and under arrest. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

