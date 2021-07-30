A Serious Bobby Deol Eagerly 'waiting For The Weekend' In His New Post; Check Here

Actor Bobby Deol has been leaving an impressionable mark on the audience with his back to back performance on OTT platforms with series like Bard of Brood, Class of 83 and more. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a photo as he waited for fo the weekend to arrive, channelling his Friday vibes.

Bobby Deol TGIF mood summed up

Bobby Deol, just like everyone else, is waiting for the weekend to arrive. Hence, reflected his 'thank god it's Friday' (TGIF) mood on Instagram. In the photo, one can see a serious Bobby eagerly waiting for the weekend. He captioned the post saying, "Waiting for the weekend to start #friday vibes." Fans quickly filled up Bobby's comments section with heart emoticons and used the words like 'Hero' to compliment him. Take a look at fans reactions to Bobby Deol's Instagram post below.

Bobby Deol hints at collaboration with cousin Abhay Deol

Bobby Deol took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with cousin brother Abhay Deol further sparking rumours of possible collaboration. Bobby Deol shared the photo he wrote: "It’s high time we should do a film together @abhaydeol." Abhay Deol replied to Bobby's suggestion and wrote, "Yes" in the comments section.

Bobby Deol Was an Indian Olympian?

Bobby Deol found himself in a middle of a meme fest as a popular meme account dedicated to the actor, named, 'Bobbywood' uploaded multiple snippets of the actor playing sports on-screen. From Boxing to running, the template included several Olympic events with the caption, '#Tokyo2020 #Olympics'. Take a look at some of Bobby Deol's memes shared on social media.

Ek haath wala pistol firing from Soldier ? pic.twitter.com/m7A97kzUE1 — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) July 26, 2021

Bobby Deol on the work front

Son of renowned Bollywood actor Dharmendra, Bobby Deol has an admirable track record of successful movies under his belt. His movies Hum To Mohabbat Karega, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Soldier and Tango Charlie are some of his biggest hits. He was last seen in a Netflix film Class of '83 where he played the character of a police officer. Now, the actor is all set to reunite with his brother Sunny Deol and father for the sequel of Apne. Bobby Deol has several OTT projects in his kitty, including, Penthouse and Love Hostel. He will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram

