'A Short Film Titled Retake': Anupam Kher Announces His 530th Project; Lauds Team

Anupam Kher, who has a slew of interesting movies in the pipeline, recently announced his 530th project named Retake. The Kashmir Files hitmaker shared a special post dedicated to the team of the short film, which has been written and directed by Shweta Basu Prasad, and also stars Zarina Wahab, Divyendu Sharma and Danish Hussain in pivotal roles. In his post, Anupam shared a trail of pictures with the team, mentioning that he's overjoyed to have worked with 'enthusiastic and young' people.

Anupam Kher announces his 530th project Retake

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared on-set pictures where the director and the film's ensemble cast can be seen dressed in matching white attires. He also dropped a glimpse of the clapboard detailing a scene. In the caption, the actor wrote, "My 530th project is a short film titled #Retake. Written and directed by the extremely talented @shwetabasuprasad11 and produced by @applausesocial! It is a joy to work with #ZarinaWahab #DivyennduSharma #Danishhusain and the enthusiastic young team. Loved working with them! Thank you friends for your love and warmth. Jai Ho! #Retake #530th #ShortFilm." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like, "Lovely. Eagerly waiting for the lovely moment," and "congratulations," among other things. Shweta Basu responded to Anupam's compliments and wrote," thank you, sir! You’re such a delight to work with. Such an honour. (sic)"

More on Anupam Kher's work front

The actor will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political drama Emergency, wherein he will take on the role of Indian independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan. The movie also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and Mahima Chaudhry. He also has Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and more. Anupam was recently seen in Nikhil Siddhartha's film Karthikeya 2.