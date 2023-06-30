A Tailor Murder Story Teaser: Film Revisits Kanhaiya Lal's Death

The murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal was one of the most shocking crimes to have been reported in 2022. The tailor was killed in his shop by two men who posed as his customers. Now, the film A Tailor Murder Story based on the murder is currently in the works, and a teaser for it has been released.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in cold blood on June 28, 2022.

After the gruesome act of decapitating him in cold blood, the killers had recorded a confessional.

The film is being made by director Bharat Singh.

A Tailor Murder Story teaser outlines the incident

The teaser begins with a panoramic view of Udaipur, gradually transitioning into striking silhouettes in shades of grey and red. It incorporates elements of conspiracy, chaos, and homicide, accompanied by imagery of a diligent tailor engrossed in his work. The teaser further unveils a man holding a knife stained with blood, followed by scenes depicting protests and subsequent police inquiries. Here is the video:

For the film, Kanhaiya’s wife and children have given an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the producer Amit Jani. The film is slated to be made around a budget of ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore.

Kanhaiya’s son Yash wants justice for his father’s death

Kanhaiya Lal's elder son Yash spoke to Republic Media Network about the film. He said that the Bollywood director Bharat Singh and producer Amit Jani are making the film. Jani, while speaking with Republic, said that they aim to release the film in theatres ahead of December 2023.

Yash said that the film will be entirely shot in Udaipur. It should be noted that the film will cover every aspect of the Kanhaiya murder case. Moreover, the film’s release will take place around the time of state elections in Rajasthan.