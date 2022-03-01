'A Thursday' Becomes 'most Viewed' Film Across OTT Platforms This Week; Yami Gautam Reacts

The definition of 'success' of a film in Bollywood changed in the COVID-19 pandemic era. While the box office collections used to be the parameter to determine the success of a movie, the number of streams have become the factor for the ones that have started directly releasing online. And in that department, the recent release A Thursday seems to have scored.

The Yami Gautam-starrer was the 'most viewed' film across Over-The-Top platforms this week, as per a report. The news left the lead actor super delighted. She expressed her gratitude to the viewers for the feat.

Yami Gautam delighted as A Thursday most viewed across OTT platforms this week

Yami Gautam shared a brand new poster of the film A Thursday on Monday which witnessed her character behind a cracked glass, along with the other characters, played by Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Sharma, Maya Serrao and a group of children.

The makers wrote that the thriller was the 'most viewed film across OTT platforms this week.' As per the report by Ormax Media, the film was viewed 7.3 million times this week, which helped it beat the new releases as well as the movies/series that had hit the web earlier.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike star wrote that she felt 'overwhelmed with so much love' as she thanked the netizens.

The plot of the movie revolves around a teacher taking 16 children to a playschool as hostages and threatening to kill them if her demands by not met by the police and also intends to meet the Prime Minister.

A day earlier, she had penned a note for her co-stars in the film, the children and termed them as the 'cutest'. She shared that the children became a 'breather' for her as she portrayed the 'challenging' character of Naina. In the snaps, she was seen goofing around with the children, striking fun-filled poses and also applying lipstick to one of the kids.

A Thursday releases on OTT

A Thursday hit Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, February 17. The movie has been directed by Behzad Kambata, from a screenplay he penned with Ashley Michael Lobo.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam