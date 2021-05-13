Aadar Jain Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, 'sincerely' Urges People To Register

Actor Aadar Jain recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture while receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After receiving the first jab, the actor spread awareness about the same and urged everyone to be responsible citizens by getting vaccinated. In a press statement, the Hello Charlie actor praised the efforts of the healthcare professionals who are working day and night to serve the people.

Aadar Jain gets vaccinated

“We can all be responsible citizens by getting vaccinated. Our healthcare professionals are working day in and day out trying to keep us safe from the virus and now we can all do our bit by safeguarding our health and getting the vaccine." Further, he thanked the frontline workers, doctors, and medical staff for their relentless services towards curing the people. He also urged people to get themselves registered and get inoculated as soon as they can. “I thank all the frontline warriors, doctors, and medical staff for all their sacrifices and dedication in these times of need. I would like to sincerely urge everyone to register themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus and restart our country!"

Apart from Aadar, several other celebrities who received their first dose include Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Niti Taylor, and more who even urged people to get themselves registered. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadar's last release Hello Charlie, which witnessed a digital run on April 9, 2021, showed the story of a unique friendship with a gorilla who he is transporting out of Mumbai. The film was helmed by Pankaj Saraswat.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 2116 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 12 propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 6,82,102. At present, there are 38,859 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 66 per cent are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 6,27,373 after 4,293 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 14,008. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Tuesday stands at 11.73 per cent and 2.05 per cent.

IMAGE: Aadarjain/ Instagram

