Aadar Jain Says Tara Sutaria 'is Very Special' To Him, Talks About His Relationship

Aadar Jain who has been quite open about his relationship with Tara Sutaria on social media, opened about his bond with the Student of the Year 2 star in an interview. Talking to a news portal, Aadar said Tara is 'very very special' to him and they 'give each other a lot of happiness'.

"We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it," Aadar told Hindustan Times. Actor Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff-starrer movie Hello Charlie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 9. READ | Tara Sutaria rejoices as beau Aadar Jain adds a caption 'at long last', see post

Aadar revealed that Tara has seen the movie and has 'really really loved it and has confessed to him that is one of her 'favourite movies'. Aadar shared that Tara loved all the characters, the script, and the concept which is 'so unique and one of a kind'.

About Hello Charlie

The adventure-comedy film, directed by Pankaj Saraswat. It features Jain as a simpleton from a small town who is tasked with transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. "Hello Charlie" also stars Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Praising the cast, Saraswat said the film's unconventional storyline was aided by the comic timing of actors who had a great understanding of their characters.

"It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained," the director added. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said "Hello Charlie" will help strengthen the steamer's "family-centric content". "This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison," Subramaniam said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)