Aadar Jain Starrer 'Hello Charlie' Trailer Unveiled, Tara Sutaria Says 'So Proud Of You!'

The makers of Aadar Jain's film Hello Charlie, which is supposed to release worldwide on April 9, 2021, released its trailer on March 17, 2021, and it promises to be a laughter fest that looks very different to what we have seen on the big screen before. The trailer for the film was shared by Amazon Prime and in the caption, the viewers are asked to 'lock up their hearts and their bananas' as Aadar Jain and the chimpanzee in the trailer will be coming to 'steal' both.

Hello Charlie trailer out

The trailer begins with Aadar Jain on a road trip while a popular Bollywood song plays in the background. The scene is very tranquil and does not prepare fans for what is going to come next. The next scene in the Hello Charlie trailer shows a huge chimpanzee striking the same pose that Aadar Jain had struck mere seconds ago while another song plays in in the background. The next part of the trailer shows that the chimpanzee and Aadar Jain are actually co-passengers who seem to be travelling along in relative peace and harmony.

The film promises to be a laughter riot as the two continue on their journey as partners in crime, with the chimpanzee being the one controlling the moves and calling the shots. Tara Sutaria, who's also alleged girlfriend of Aadar Jain, shared the Hello Charlie trailer as her Instagram story showing her support to Jain. She said that the movie was going to be the most fun that audiences will have this year and that she was very proud of Aadar Jain for his work in the film. "Get ready for Hello Charlie", she wrote as part of her caption.

Netizens seemed quite impressed by the trailer of the film and drew comparisons to other films. Some people joked that it would be fun to see how the human held up against the monkey. Another fan said that the film gave him Phir Hera Pheri vibes with the inclusion of a chimpanzee. Siddharth Kapoor also showed his support by posting a few congratulatory emojis on the post.

