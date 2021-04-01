Aadar Jain With 'Hello Charlie' Co-star Toto The Gorilla At Imagica, See Pic

Aadar Jain is busy promoting and gearing up for the release of his next movie Hello Charlie. The movie is a comedy film in which Aadar's character forges an unlikely friendship with a gorilla named Toto which is actually Bollywood's "bidu" Jackie Shroff in disguise. The actor was recently at Adlabs Imagica in Mumbai to promote his movie and took to his social media page to share an image in which he is seen goofing off with Toto.

Aadar Jain poses with Toto for a picture

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aadar Jain wrote, "yabaDABadoooo!" in the caption. In the photo, we can see Aadar dressed casually in a black t-shirt with a teddy bear printed on it with white denims and black sneakers. Aadar and Toto are doing the dab in the picture. Check out Aadar Jain's latest post below.

Fans of the actor were quick to shower their love on the post and flooded his comment section with heart and star-struck emojis. The netizens found the pose to be super cool and wrote about the same in the comment section. His beau Tara Sutaria's mother Tina Sutaria also dropped some emojis on the actor's post. Take a look at some of the fan comments.

Hello Charlie movie

The official trailer of the movie released a week ago and Aadar Jain took to his social media page to announce the news to his fans. The movie revolves around the story of Charlie, a young, simple, small-town boy who is assigned the task of transporting a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu. This journey starts an unlikely friendship between Charlie and Toto followed by a series of unexpected events unfolding on the way.

The Hello Charlie trailer promises the movie to be a rollercoaster journey with hilarious performances by the actors in their unique characters. Besides Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff, Hello Charlie's cast includes Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni, and Bharat Ganeshpure among others. The movie is helmed by Pankaj Saraswat and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani under his banner Excel Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar. The movie is going to have a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime Video and will premiere on Friday, April 9, 2021. Watch the Hello Charlie trailer right here:

Aadar Jain's debut movie and other projects

Son of Manoj Jain and Rima Kapoor, Aadar Jain made his debut in 2017 with the movie Qaidi Band. He is a part of the Kapoor clan and is cousins with Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Before making his debut in Bollywood, Aadar worked as an Assistant Director for movies like Happy New Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

