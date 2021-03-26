Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' Drops New Song, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Tara Sutaria React

Hello Charlie, starring Aadar Jain, has piqued viewers' interest since the trailer debuted, with a gorilla playing a pivotal role. The team released its first single, One Two One Two Dance, on Friday, and based on the visuals, it wouldn't be shocking if the fuzzy animal takes the lead. The two partners in crime seem to be having a good time in the music video, and the gorilla is seen matching steps with Aadar. One Two One Two Dance is a traditional filmy dance number with a dash of "Mumbaiya" lingo thrown in for good measure.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tara Sutaria react to One Two One Two Dance song

Hello Charlie's latest song is set in a Dhaba and features Aadar's Charlie and his gorilla Toto performing in front of an audience. What's even more fun is seeing everyone cheering and, on a few occasions, dancing along with them. The catchy and fun song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. What makes the song even better is seeing the animal and Aadar synchronizing their moves perfectly and watching their camaraderie blossom on screen for all to see. The chemistry between Aadar Jain and the gorilla stands unmatched and it will be interesting to see how the relationship between the two leads of the film pans out.

Showing her support for her brother, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a story on her Instagram account with the song linked and she said that she had loved the song while tagging Aadar Jain. Tara Sutaria, the rumoured girlfriend of Jain, also showed her support by commenting on the actor’s Instagram post where he had shared the song. Sutaria commented using emojis to describe her feelings on the song. She used the five dancing men emojis and followed them up with a black heart.

Hello Charlie, directed by Pankaj Saraswat, is an adventure comedy in which Charlie (Jain) is tasked with transporting a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu. Hello Charlie's trailer also reveals how a billionaire's (Jackie Shroff) misadventure in a gorilla suit leads to a series of comedy of errors. Along the way, Charlie and the gorilla would meet some funny characters, adding to the humour quotient of the film.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab from One Two One Two Dance song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.