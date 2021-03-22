Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' Trailer Drops, Tara Sutaria Shows Her Excitement

Tara Sutaria seems very excited for the trailer release of her boyfriend’s upcoming film, Hello Charlie. The film stars Shlokka Pandit, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles in the film. Actor Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle and shared her reaction about the trailer with her fans as she shared the look of the trailer along with it.

Aadar Jain's girlfriend Tara Sutaria roots for him

Soon after the Hello Charlie trailer released on various social media platforms, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and uploaded a story on the same. The actor captioned the video on her IG story as, “It’s finally here!!!” then she added a hashtag for the movie and also tagged the lead stars of the film. Tara mentioned in the caption, “#HelloCharlie trailer out now!!” Check out the post from the actor’s profile below.

A few days ago, the teaser of the film Hello Charlie released on the official social media handles of Amazon Prime. Back then also, Tara had cheered for Aadar and had mentioned that she is proud of him. The actor had captioned her post as, “The most fun you’re going to have this year!! Get ready for Hello Charlie on April 9 on Amazon Prime”. Tagging Aadar Jain, she had mentioned, “I’m so proud of you!!” Check out a snippet of the post below.

Hello Charlie release date

The film is set to release on April 9th, 2021. The film can be streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Cast of Hello Charlie

The upcoming film Hello Charlie stars Aadar Jain in the lead role. The film cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure & Siddhanth Kapoor, amongst others. The film is being touted as a slapstick comedy that will explore the relationship between a man and a Gorilla. The trailer can be found below.

Aadar Jain's debut movie

Aadar Jain kickstarted his acting career with Qaidi Band, which released in August 2017. The film was directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, Tara is all set to be seen in Ek Villain Returns and Tadap. The films are scheduled to release this year.

