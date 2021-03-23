Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' Trailer Gets Support From Cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie trailer was released on March 22, 2021. The film stars Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure and Siddhanth Kapoor among others. Hello Charlie will be Aadar Jain’s second film after his debut, Qaidi Band in 2017. With the release of the Hello Charlie trailer, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to show support towards her cousin brother Aadar Jain.

Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to Hello Charlie trailer

As Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie trailer was released on various social media platforms, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share the same. She shared the trailer on her IG story and in her caption, she wrote, “Fab @aadarjai.” She also added a few stickers such as clapping hands, the one that read "shine on" and a heart. Take a look at the screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story below.

Tara Sutaria’s reaction to Hello Charlie trailer -

Tara Sutaria seems very excited about her boyfriend’s upcoming film. She took to Instagram stories and shared her reaction to the trailer. She shared the trailer and in the caption, she wrote, “It’s finally here!!! #HelloCharlie trailer out now!!! @aadarjain @shlokkapandit10.”

Fans react to Hello Charlie trailer

Fans took to Twitter to react to the trailer. #HelloCharlie has been trending on Twitter ever since the trailer’s release. Some praised the comedy in the movie, others appreciated the concept and shared the trailer. A few fans spoke about Jackie Shroff’s acting and the other about Aadar Jain. Take a look at what netizens had to say below.

#HelloCharlieTrailer

"Agar Gorilla aa gya toh kya hoga.. Jo hoga wahi karega.."



Too much comedy yrrr... Biduu & Rampal is back in Hello Charlie movie ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/yEn7NH6grV — Nawabi Memer CSK ðŸ’› (@nawabi_memer) March 22, 2021

Amazing trailer of hello charlie.

full kf fun and entertainment.

waiting to see the movie.#HelloCharlieTrailer pic.twitter.com/EsnC9wpIO6 — ð•„ð•’ð•š ð”¸ð•¡ð•Ÿð•š ð”½ð•’ð•§ð• ð•¦ð•£ð•šð•¥ð•– â„ð•¦ð•ŸðŸ˜†ðŸ˜â¤ðŸŒŒ (@soulful_swati) March 22, 2021

Hello Charlie is awesome comady trailer, must watch for full enjoyment , really it's very awesome and laughing full seen#HelloCharlieTrailer pic.twitter.com/m471dXuUPS — ð“ð“¾ð“²'ð“¼ ð“—ð“ªð“¶ð“¾ â¤ï¸ (@Nuiz_Baby) March 22, 2021

Hello Charlie trailer out: Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff's bizarre gorilla film will make you laugh out loud.....

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, the film's trailer featuring Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff was released on Monday.#HelloCharlieTrailer pic.twitter.com/wDrV1MKafP — Divianshi Feria (DogrA) (@feria_divianshi) March 22, 2021

More about Hello Charlie trailer

Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie trailer starts with a plane crash and the release of a gorilla from the zoo. Later, it reveals that Jackie Shroff wants to reach Diu secretly. He puts on a gorilla suit and the fun begins. Aadar, who plays the role of Charlie comes to Mumbai to make a living. He happens to meet Jackie's gorilla. At the end of the trailer, Jackie's gorilla faces a real gorilla. The film is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and is slated to release on April 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

