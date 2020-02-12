'We Love...'Aadar Jain's Mother Rima Jain Reacts To His And Tara's Rumoured Relationship

At Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding, the most talked-about duo was Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. With every picture and video that went viral, the rumoured love birds grabbed eyeballs and became the centre of attention.

Aadar Jain's mother reacts

In an interaction with a media publication, Aadar Jain's mother, Rima Jain was asked about her son's relationship with the Student Of The Year 2 star, to which she reacted saying that 'they would love anybody who their son loves'. When asked if the love birds were planning on tying the knot anytime soon, Rima said, They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life, and work (first).

Her reaction came after Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter) posted a group picture which she described as 'family' on Instagram. Interestingly, it had Tara Sutaria, with her arm around Aadar sharing the frame with the latter's parents, Rima and Manoj Jain, his newlywed brother and sister in law were also present.

Tara Sutaria's look from Armaan Jain's wedding:

Tara Sutaria graced Armaan Jain's wedding in a pretty pink pastel lehenga with silver embroidery all over it. The blouse had a half sleeve fit with an open back with a lace knot closure. To complete the look, the star chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized the outfit with a choker neckpiece and a pair of earrings from the same set. With a heavy ball gown look, the bottoms had heavy embroidery along the border.

