Aadesh Srivastava's Son Avitesh To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Sirf Ek Friday'; See Poster

Late entertainment industry stalwart Aadesh Srivastava’s son Avitesh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Sirf Ek Friday. The film is going to be bankrolled by Aadesh’s close friends Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film will be helmed by Lloyd Baptista.

The story of the film revolves around a young adult who comes from a life filled with money, cars, parties, and friends. He now decides to follow his deceased mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor. He goes through tedious training which makes him realize the true emotions of life. Where his mentor puts him through all difficult situations in life that teach him the Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in-depth to find his true self and become a great actor.

Late music composer Aadesh Srivastava's son all set to make Bollywood debut

Avitesh who feels complete honour and privilege to be a part of the film told in a press release that, It’s such a huge honor and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It’s the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that’s so exciting for me. I can’t wait to start shooting.” Producer Deepak Mukut says, “We wanted an unusual cast for a film of this nature. It’s a poignant story and Avitesh’s raw energy moved us. He has an easy screen presence. The film explores the behind-the-scenes of an artist’s craft and what it takes to be a fine actor. It is a deep exploration of an actor’s psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best to the screen.”

Producer Mansi Bagla adds, “It is a heartwarming script and we wanted a new face for the film. Someone who comes with no screen baggage at all. Avitesh brought the innocence of the character beautifully in the screen test. The film talks about materialistic desire vis-a-vis human emotions in today’s times.”

Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla will produce the film under their banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated Avitesh for his Bollywood debut and sent his blessings for all his future endeavours on Twitter. While sharing the poster of his debut film, the Sholay actor wrote, " - Avitesh... your Father Aadesh, built some great musical creativity... May you add another feather to his cap... My wishes ever for your launch... #SirfEkFriday."

(With Inputs from PR)

(IMAGE: Instagram/iamavitesh_)