Aadil Khan's Body Transformation Stuns Fans, Actor Says His Father's Words Kept Him Going

Aadil Khan is a budding young actor who has been creating a place for himself in the film industry through promising performances. The actor recently went through a major body transformation, leaving his followers awestruck with his fit appearance. He posted a before vs after picture on his social media and also spoke to the media about his intense transformation. Aadil Khan revealed that his father was his biggest motivator as his words of wisdom have helped the actor face various obstacles in life.

Aadil Khan opens up on his transformation

Bollywood actor Aadil Khan is a renowned Radio Jockey who went by the name RJ Nasar on Red FM 93.5. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Shikara, which was a hard-hitting story on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The film had received raving reviews at the time of its release and Aadil Khan was also highly appreciated for his work in the film.

Aadil Khan recently took to his social media to share his transformation pictures as he worked on his physique through proper exercise and diet plan. He posted a picture from August 2020 revealing how he had lost some weight amidst the pandemic. He stated that he was under a lot of stress around this time as he was worried about the future and the uncertainties that came with the pandemic. Within the next few months, Aadil Khan realised that an actor is expected to be mentally and physically fit and hence, he cannot get demotivated by these hurdles.

The actor revealed that he hit the gym in December 2020, when the lockdown was lifted in Maharashtra. He stated that he got back on track with time and worked hard to gain back his ripped body. In a recent media interaction, Aadil Khan also shed some light on how he kept himself motivated even in such difficult times. He revealed that his father, Zafar Ullah Khan, would often say that a running horse and a flowing stream make a path of their own and the actor stuck by these words throughout his journey.

Aadil Khan will soon be seen in the upcoming OTT release, Special Ops 1.5 which is being directed by Neeraj Pandey. He will also be spotted in a few other projects which will be announced in the upcoming months.

Image Courtesy: Aadil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.