Aaditi Pohankar Issues Apology To Netflix & Deletes It, Pays Off Budding Stylist Her Due

Bollywood actor Aaditi Pohankar, who made a breakthrough with the Marathi film Lai Bhaari in 2014, has become the talk of the town for her performance as the undercover cop in the latest Netflix crime drama She, directed by Imtiaz Ali. However, reports have surfaced where the actor has been allegedly accused of not paying a budding stylist for her services at a recent photoshoot. Pujarini Ghosh, the said stylist, has, however, been paid her dues now after Aaditi issued an apology to the OTT platform and clarification for her stance.

Aaditi has alleged that Pujarini had provided terrible services as her clothes for the photo shoot had been ill-fitting. In the apology, she also stated that she had been disturbed by the fact that what could have been sorted out as a personal matter had dragged Netflix and her team into a mess. After pursuing Aaditi for months for her payment of Rs 20k, Pujarini Ghosh finally took the matter up to the self-proclaimed fashion watchdog Diet Sabya and complained about the non-payment of her dues.

According to the screenshots that were once posted on Diet Sabya’s Instagram page, while Pujarini was the perfect professional and held up her end of the bargain, providing photos and outfits for the shoot, after everything was done, she was rejected payment for the “terrible services”. Diet Sabya has highlighted this incident as ‘PAYBACK’, clarifying that they won’t take it down from their highlights until Pujarini is paid.

However, Aaditi has now paid the stylist and also deleted the note of apology that she had posted through her Instagram account earlier on Monday putting the matter to rest.

