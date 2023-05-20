Aahana Kumra Schools Fan On Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'don't Touch Me'

Aahana Kumra recently faced an uncomfortable situation involving a fan of hers. While getting clicked with Aahana, the fan took the liberty of putting his arm around her. Evidently uncomfortable with his nonchalance, Aahana schooled him right then and there.

Aahana gets firm with a fan

Aahana Kumra was recently at a media event in lieu of which she obliged to being clicked by the paparazzi. There were several fans present who wanted to be clicked with the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress. Aahana obliged almost all the fans present maintaining a pleasant demeanour throughout. Dressed in a green evening dress, Aahana appeared more than happy to get clicked with the fans waiting for her attention.

In the middle of this, one fan walked up to her wanting to get clicked. As Aahana assumed her position beside him, the fan, without asking, took the liberty of putting his arm around her. Aahana's smiling face immediately faded into an evidnt grimace as the fan's hand touched her arm. As soon as the picture was taken, Aahana firmly told him, "Don't touch me" before walking off in annoyance. Though the fan could be seen immediately saying "sorry sorry", this exchange and the manner in which Aahana firmly established her boundaries, made a good case in favour of actors and actresses being entitled to their personal space and boundaries in spite of being much-loved public figures.

On the professional front



Aahana Kumra was last seen in Hindi film Salaam Venky which also starred Kajol. She will next be seen in film Cancer, which is currently in initial stages of pre-production. Aahana has also been active in the medium of web series having starred in two of them last year. The first titled Call My Agent: Bollywood, featured her in the role of Amal. She also starred in season 2 of series Avrodh.