Aahana Kumra Seeks Health Min's Help For Getting Her Parents' COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

Actor Aahana Kumra on Friday took to her Twitter handle to seek help from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to get the COVID-19 vaccination certificate of her parents. She revealed that her parents got vaccinated but the record shows 'wrong time' and the certificate 'doesn't download'.

A user then suggested Aahana check the real data records from the hospital. Responding to this, Aahana then tagged the Union Health Minister and asked him to help her. "My parents Mr. Sushil Kumar Kumra and Mrs. Suresh Balyan Kumra got vaccinated on 9th March 2021 at the @bkchospital at 10 53 am but the record shows the wrong time and the certificate doesn't download..... I'm sure this is happening with a lot of people! @drharshvardhan please help!," Aahana wrote.

Yes we have been following up with the centre with no revert from their end. I'm sure this is happening with a lot of people! @drharshvardhan please help! ðŸ‘ — Aahana Kumra llâ¤ï¸Žð‘µð’‚ð’Šð’ð’‚ ð‘ºð’‚ð’“ð’ð’‚ð’Šð’Œâ¤ï¸Ž (@AahanaKumra) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aahana Kumra was last seen in the movie, Khuda Haafiz, alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. The actor also recently announced that she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie, India Lockdown. Apart from her, the movie also stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Zarin Shihab, and Ayeesha Aimen in prominent roles. India Lockdown is inspired by true events and is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion pictures.

Maha ranks second in COVID-19 vaccination in country: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan. "The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet.

"The state is also low on vaccine going waste. It is six per cent in Maharashtra as against some states in the country where the figure is as high as 20 per cent. We are trying to achieve zero wastage of vaccines and steps are being taken in this direction," Tope said. As many as 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra since the drive commenced on January 16. As per the data compiled on Thursday, over 2.7 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

