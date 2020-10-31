Aahana Kumra's mom achieves another feat at 68 after police, CBI stints; celebs go gaga

They say ‘age is just a number’. And time and again, there are people who prove that there is life beyond the age of retirement. Recently, actor Aahana Kumra’s mother proved this by clearing her law exams with flying colours at 68, after achieving numerous honours as a policewoman.

Aahana Kumra’s mother sets example

Aahana Kumra took to Instagram recently to share pictures galore with her mother, including those from her childhood and with family. One photo that stood out was her mother Suresh Balyan Kumra’s before-after photo as a police officer.

The Marzi actor started her post with the quote, "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a New Dream!" and narrated the turn of events in her mother’s life.

Aahana shared that she had started as a police officer in Kaisar Baug Kotwali in Lucknow 34 years ago and then went on to work with CBI in Mumbai when the family shifted to the City of Dreams. The actor added that Suresh Kumra was honoured with the President's Medal and was promoted to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, a position with which she retired in Varanasi.

Aahana shared that they thought this was the end to her glorious career, but her parents decided that they were ‘not going to sit at home and watch TV’. She revealed that her mother decided to enrol for a law course and after ‘hard work and long hours of studies’ cracked LLB with 90% at the age of 68.

Aahana shared that this transition had not been an easy one at this age, especially while taking care of the family. However, Kumra Sr was ‘relentless’, wrote Aahana and added that she didn’t need any inspiration in my life other than her mom. Aahana wrote that her mother had ‘set the greatest benchmark’ and she was ‘mighty proud’ of the "Vakil Sahab".

Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Gulshan Devaiah, Nimrat Kaur showered praises on Suresh Kumra, and termed it ‘inspiring’, ‘wonderful’, 'career goals' while calling her ‘superwoman.’

Aahana on professional front

Aahana had made her debut with the critically acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha. The actor featured in numerous ventures this year, including web series like Betaal and Marzi, for which she won an award. She also starred in Khuda Haafiz and will next be seen in Shamshera.

