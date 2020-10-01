Aalim Hakim Tests Positive For Covid-19, Fans And Friends Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Amongst several celebrities who have been tested positive for Covid-19 is celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Through an Instagram post, Aalim Hakim announced that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. The celebrity also announced that he got infected with the virus after he travelled for a film's shoot.

Aalim Hakim tests positive for Coronavirus

Aalim Hakim shared a post on Instagram and informed everyone that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that fortunately, he was already in quarantine since he had come for a film shoot. Aalim Hakim followed the protocol to be tested just upon landing and was in isolation until test reports came out. The celebrity hairstylist confirmed that he was asymptomatic and felt absolutely fine, but he will remain to be in quarantine until he tests negative. He ended his note by thanking everyone for their support and well wishes.

Aalim Hakim's fans and friends from the industry poured in positivity and wished a speedy recovery to him. One of his celebrity friends wished him a speedy recovery and assured that he will be fit and ready to rock in no time. Another of his friends also left a comment under his post and lent a helping hand towards him. Some of his fans also extended their wishes and hoped for a speedy recovery for him.

Aalim Hakim is a hairdresser for filmstars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Aalim Hakim is also a hairdresser to sports stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hardik Pandya. So far, Aalim Hakim has established 10 chains of salons and three self-owned in Mumbai. He also has several franchises in Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Jaipur. Aalim Hakim also travels with stars to their movie sets and is the person behind Vicky Kaushal's epic hairstyle in Mannmarziyaan.

