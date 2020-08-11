'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

The 2001 released comedy-drama movie titled Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The movie featured an ensemble cast of actors including Govinda, Johny Lever, Juhi Chawla, Tabu and many more. The movie was actually a Hindi remake of the Tamil film called Viralukketha Veekkam.

Even the movie did not garner as many collections at the box office but it was very popular after it released on the TV as well as on the digital platform. Take a look at the whole cast of Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya cast:

Govinda as Bhishma

Govind Arun Ahuja aka Govinda is a successful Bollywood actor, comedian, dancer, and former politician. He is best known for his work in over 165 movies like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No.1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1, Jodi No. 1. Saajan Chale Sasural, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Life Partner, and Holiday to name a few.

Juhi Chawla as Jhumri

Juhi Chawla is a well known Bollywood actor, film producer and entrepreneur. She started acting after winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant title. Govinda and Juhi Chawla played small yet impactful roles in this movie. She is known for movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lootere, Aaina, Darr, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Deewana Mastana, Yes Boss, Ishq, and My Brother Nikhil.

Tabu as Meena

Tabu is an Indian actress who is known for doing character-oriented roles and is seen in many different movies from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and even Marathi and Bengali films. She played the role of Meena in the film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. She was one of the wives of the three lead couples in the film.

Chandrachur Singh as Ravi

Chandrachur Singh is an Indian actor who is known for his memorable roles in Hindi movies. He is known for his work on Josh, Maachis and Kya Kehna. He was recently seen in the web series starring Sushmita Sen titled Aarya.

Johny Lever as Appu Khote

Johny Lever is an Indian film actor who is known for his exceptional comedic timing. He is one of the first stand-up comedians in India. Johnny Lever has done more than 300 movies till now.

Isha Koppikar as Anjali

Isha Koppikar is an Indian actress, politician and model. She has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi films. She plays the role of Anjali in the movie, who is the wife of Vinay Anand (who portrayed the role of Vijay) in the film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Ketki Dave as Vimla

Ketki Dave is an acclaimed TV actor who is known for her impactful roles. She is remembered for many of her movie roles as well. Her most renowned roles were in the films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, while in TV she played a main role in the Star Plus serial Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Shakti Kapoor as Dhokla Bhai

Shakti Kapoor is an Indian actor who has done over 700 films in his career. He has often teamed up with Asrani and Kader Khan to form the comedy trio or the evil team in more than 100 films. He played the role of Dhokla Bhai in the film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Asrani as Jhumri's boss

Govardhan Asrani is an Indian veteran actor and director who has been in the film industry for five decades. He has acted in over 350 Hindi films till now. Asrani has played the roles of a lead hero, comedic roles and supporting roles in the numerous films that he has featured in. He was seen as an important part of comedy films made by Sajid Nadiadwala and Priyadarshan.

Tiku Talsania as B.K. Kakkad (landlord)

Tiku Talsania is a known actor and comedian in Indian cinema. He is known for his TV roles as well. Some of his most known works include his role in Devdas, Andaz Apna Apna and Special 26.

