Aamir Ali Clears The Air On Dating Rumours With Shamita Shetty; ‘We Are Very Close…’

After Shamita Shetty, now Aamir Ali has reacted to their dating rumours that have been doing rounds on the internet. The actor shared a video on his social media handle and clarified that he is single. He also mentioned that Shamita is just his close friend.

In the video, Aamir can be heard saying, "Hi, don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them to the door, whoever that is..."

"A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend but it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are very very close friends and that’s about it," he added.

The actor also drew a comparison with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he heard about how Shah Rukh escorted every guest to the door but when he did the same thing, people started labelling his relationships. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Just saying..."

Check out the video here:

Shamita Shetty dismisses dating rumours

Recently, Shamita Shetty dismissed all dating rumours with a series of tweets. The actress, who was angry with netizens for labelling her equation with Aamir, slammed them for their 'narrow-minded thoughts'.

One of her tweets read, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS."

Check out the tweet:

I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

Another tweet read, "It's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!"

See the tweet:

it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country! — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

How did the dating rumours start?

The dating rumours began soon after Aamir and Shamita were snapped together at their close friends Samita Bangargi and Ashish Chowdhry’s anniversary party. After the celebration, Aamir escorted the actress to her car and planted a kiss on her cheek as he saw her off.

This gesture grabbed the netizens' eyeballs who trolled them for moving on from their past relationships so quickly. For the unversed, Aamir got divorced from Sanjeeda Shaikh in January 2022 after being married for nine years. On the other hand, Shamita was earlier dating her Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat. The duo parted ways amicably in July 2022.