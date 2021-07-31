Aamir Khan & Ex-wife Kiran Rao Come Together For 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Press Meet; WATCH

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao recently appeared together for a press conference in Kargil. The ex-couple talked about their upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. As the duo came together for the conference, several snaps of their media interaction have taken over the internet by the fans.

During a press meet, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared their experience of filming in Kargil. They described it "memorable" one and expressed gratitude to the authorities and local people for their support. Aamir added that they wanted to shoot at the place in the year 2020, but their plans were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

Speaking about the film, Aamir Khan said, "Humari film Laal Singh Chaddha mein ek sequence hai jo Kargil jo humari war hui thi, uske upar based hain. Ek incident hai. Toh zahir hai, hum Kargil aayenge. Kyunki jo Kargil ki war hai wo yahi hui thi toh hum chahenge jitna accurate rahe hum (There is a sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha that is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War. There is an incident based on it in the film and we wanted to film in Kargil to be as accurate as possible)."

During the press meet, Khan revealed that the 1999's Kargil War features in the narrative of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Khan in the titular role and his ex-wife, Rao is backing the film. Recently, as the ex-couple make an appearance together, the throwback pictures featuring them have been trending on social media handles.

It was earlier this month that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their split after 15-years of their marriage and their decision to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. The joint statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." Further, in the video, the former couple assured their fans they are "happy and will continue to be a family".

Khan said, "Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise)."

