Aamir Khan & Ex-wife Kiran Rao Spotted Together For Work In Mumbai; Watch

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce back in 2021. The two are often spotted together on various occasions as they continued to work on their upcoming venture Laal Singh Chaddha despite announcing their separation. The two were recently spotted in Mumbai as they were indulged in a conversation.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were recently spotted at Shankar Mahadevan's Dubbing House in Bandra, Mumbai. Aamir Khan wore a hoodie on black coloured track pants and had his mask on. On the other hand, Kiran Rao was also casually dressed as she donned a black coloured t-shirt on light blue pants. The two were coming out of the dubbing studio and were indulged in a conversation. They soon left in separate cars.

Despite their separation, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are also continuing to work together. As per a recent report by Mid-Day, Kiran Rao is coming up with another directorial venture. Billed as a mass entertainer, the project reportedly went on floors in Pune on January 8. It will star Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel. The project has also grabbed Bollywood star Aamir Khan's attention. As per a source of the leading daily, Aamir Khan loved the film's script as Kiran Rao narrated to him and immediately offered to come on board as a producer.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's separation

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in the month of July, last year. The two released a joint statement in which they wrote, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but co-parents and family for each other." "We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together," the statement added. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in 2005.

