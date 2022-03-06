Aamir Khan & 'Jhund' Fame Nagraj Manjule Collaborating For Upcoming Project? Check Details

After thrilling audiences with his Marathi films like Fandry and Sairat, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule has made his mark in Bollywood with the recently released Amitabh Bachchan starrer sports drama Jhund. The biographical drama, which is based on the trailblazing story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, has been receiving positive responses from netizens and critics alike.

The film also caught the attention of superstar Aamir Khan, who teared up after witnessing the thought-provoking tale of a sports teacher venturing out to give football training to slum kids. According to reports, the actor expressed his admiration for Manjule and the entire team, and audiences may even see the actor-director duo coming together for an upcoming project.

Aamir Khan & Jhund director Nagraj Manjule to collaborate for an upcoming project?

In an interview with Koimoi, Nagraj quipped that Aamir has been wanting to do a film with him for a long time, which has led the filmmaker to ponder upon ideas to 'justify' their collaboration. He quipped that although he is currently 'developing ideas', a film with Aamir is 'definitely' on the cards.

Manjule also revealed how he keenly wanted to work with Aamir right after the 2013 movie Fandry, however, he didn't want to rush things and wanted Khan to headline a good story on screen. For Manjule, Aamir has been a constant support system since his directorial debut Fandry, and the 3 Idiots actor even reached out to him after watching it and expressed disbelief about it being Manjule's first film. Manjule says Aamir has been an 'honest critic of his work, and he shares all his new projects with the actor.

More on Aamir Khan's work front

The actor is gearing up for the release of Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles has been inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha will now come out on August 11, 2022. The film is being produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAGRAJ_MANJULE/ PTI)