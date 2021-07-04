Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao: A Timeline Of Their Relationship As Partners And Colleagues

Aamir Khan divorce - where did the love story begin?

The headlines have been full of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce news for the past two days. As they announce separation, here's a look back at their beautiful love story. Kiran Rao, an Indian film producer, screenwriter, and director started her career in Bollywood as an assistant director (AD) on the sets of Lagaan in 2001, which is when she met Aamir Khan, Indian actor, director, filmmaker, and television talk show host. During that time, Mr Perfectionist was married to Reena Dutta, with 2 kids from the marriage. In 2002, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta had a divorce and ended their marriage of 16 years. Post the divorce, Rao and Khan started romantically seeing each other in 2004 and got married in 2005.

(Image: ANI/Instagram)

Romantic and professional chemistry between the couple

The couple went on to work on numerous projects together, such as:

Dhobi Ghat (2010) - Rao directed this film in Mumbai while Khan was one of the actors and co-producers.

Peepli Live (2010) - Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were co-producers for this film.

Delhi Belly (2011) - They were co-producers for this movie that starred Vir Das and Imran Khan, among others.

Dil Chahta Hai (2011) - Khan and Rao both played acting roles for this film.

Dangal (2016) - The couple co-produced this movie as well, along with another producer.

Secret Superstar (2017) - Rao and Khan co-produced this film.

Rubaru Roshni (2019) - This OTT-streaming movie was co-produced by the couple and narrated by Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha (ongoing film) - This film is being co-produced by the couple and another producer, with Aamir Khan as a lead actor.

(Image: Instagram/@Viral Bhayani, Aamirkhanproductions)

Co-parenting and collaboration

15 years since the marriage, they have decided to file for divorce and issued their joint statement, for the divorce. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan born on 5 December 2011, via surrogacy, who will continue to be co-parented by both of them, post-divorce as well. Their statement mentioned their co-parenting and work collaboration together post-separation as well, “We began a planned separation some time ago and now feel comfortable to formalize it. We remain devoted to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also work as collaborators on films, Pani Foundation, & other projects," read the statement.

(Image: Instagram/@kiranactor, Taran Adarsh)

(Image: Instagram)

