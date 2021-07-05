Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Divorce: Urvashi Rautela Wins Netizens' Hearts By Her Take

Recently, Urvashi Rautela was asked to give her take on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce after 15 years of marriage. Her video replying to questions is winning the heart of netizens on Instagram as Miss India Universe 2009 said that it's Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's personal life, so she does not want to interrupt in between. She respected their personal life and did not say anything about their divorce. Netizens appreciated her reply a lot because she did not comment anything on King Khan and Kiran Rao's personal life.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on June 3 which has kept the Bollywood industry and their fan following in a shock. Every other celebrity shared his/her opinion about Aamir Khan divorce on social media and interviews, but Urvashi has remained an exception.

More about Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela a.k.a. Miss India Universe 2009, has been taking everyone's heart on social media by posting different pictures. In Bollywood, she is being known for her work ethic and dedication to her projects, along with her looks. Now, she is winning the heart of netizens on social media for her respectful answer on the Aamir Khan divorce. Before entering into Bollywood industry as an actress, Urvashi also won the beautiful model crown in Korea in 2011. She did not restrict herself to movies, even she also worked with famous singer Honey Singh in his music album. Recently, Urvashi has got a blockbuster response for her new song 'Doob Gaye' and 'Versace Baby'. She has also been nominated for the 'Star Guild Award' as the most promising debut for the 'Singh Saab The Great' movie with the action king Sunny Deol.

Urvashi Rautela movies list(2013-2020)

Let's take a look at Urvashi's Bollywood movies from 2013 to 2020,

Singh Saab The Great (2013)

Bhaag Johnny (2015)

Sanam Re (2016)

Sultan (2016

Great Grand Masti (2016)

Kaabil (2017)

Hate Story IV (2018)

Pagalpanti (2019)

Virgin Bhanupriya (2020)

Urvashi Rautela's latest projects

Now Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut in a sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be a microbiologist and an IITian. Later, she is going to be seen in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with a Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

(IMAGE: URVASHIRAUTELA/INSTA)

