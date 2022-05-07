Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite For Anurag Basu's Next? Director Reacts To 'news'

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has put all rumours regarding his film with actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, to rest. Earlier, in the day, it was reported by an entertainment portal that the director was trying to develop a screenplay – from a concept created by Aamir Khan Productions – for a film involving the two stars. A source close to the publication also revealed that the movie was in a very nascent stage at the moment.

Anurag Basu calls his rumoured project with Ranbir Kapoor & Aamir Khan a 'dream'

However, Anurag Basu denied that he was working on any such project. The Ludo artiste tweeted, "Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true!". Have a look:

Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 7, 2022

The portal had cited a source to report that Basu had been signed on to 'weave a screenplay' and produce a 'visual blueprint' for a two-hero project starring Aamir and Ranbir. It was also reported that the duo would come on board the film only if they would be satisfied with the director's work, though they agreed in principle on the partnership. The project was termed 'high on VFX', thus making it an 'extremely risky preposition.'

Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with Anurag Basu on a couple of films like Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos, while it would have been the latter's first collaboration with Aamir. Ranbir and Aamir were seen together in PK as the former made a cameo as another alien in the blockbuster hit.

Ranbir Kapoor & Aamir Khan on the professional front

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, while Ranbir has a slew of projects in his pipeline, namely Animal, Brahmastra and an untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.