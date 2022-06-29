Aamir Khan Attends Dinner Hosted By Ram Charan, Upasna And Their Pet Pooch Rhyme; See Pic

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha and recently met the popular actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana. The trio was joined by an adorable guest, Ram Charan, and Upasana's dog, Rhyme. The picture from the group's meet has been doing rounds online and has gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan and Upasana's dog, Rhyme has an active Instagram account, on which a picture from the eventful evening was uploaded. The happy couple hosted the Bollywood star for a meal and the picture saw him posing alongside the trio. Aamir looked dapper in a simple black t-shirt, which he paired with a pink shirt, while Upasana wore a pink Kurti. She was seen posing alongside Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his film RRR, which witnessed him and Jr NTR in lead roles.

He was seen wearing a checked shirt as he posed for the camera. Upasana Kamineni was seen carrying Rhyme in her arms as she flashed an adorable smile for the camera. The caption to Rhyme's post read, "More cuddles for me." Fans and followers flooded the comments section with heaps of love for the stars.

Aamir Khan's much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for its premiere on the big screen on 11 August 2022. The film is a remake of the iconic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will see Khan in a pivotal role alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and others.

The trailer of the film premiered at the IPL 2022 finale and saw Khan's character Laal navigating through obstacles in his life with his mother by his side. The trailer focused on his determination to overcome anything that comes in the way of his goals. Soon after its release, the trailer met tremendous reviews and responses from the fans who were fascinated with Bollywood's 'perfectionist's' acting.

The film will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom18 Studios.

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

(Image: @alwaysramcharan/Instagram/PTI)