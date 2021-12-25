Aamir Khan Celebrates Christmas With Daughter Ira Khan & Her Beau Nupur Shikhare, See Pics

People all across the globe are celebrating Christmas today with New Year being just around the corner. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans and loved ones a 'Merry Christmas'. Taare Zameen Par actor Aamir Khan chose to celebrate the day with his darling daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with father Aamir Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In her latest Instagram stories, Aamir, Nupur and Ira were seen posing with a telescope. While the girls wore pink and white checked pyjama sets, the PK fame and Nupur were also twinning in blue and red checked night suits.

Earlier, Ira shared a mushy post with boyfriend Nupur from the duo's Christmas celebration. The duo is painting the town red with Ira kissing her beau. Both donned a similar red and green coloured sweater with a snowman printed on some of the sections. The couple kept it basic with a blue pair of denims. Meanwhile, in the second post, Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chadha, could be seen flaunting his moustache.

Despite parting ways from his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Aamir never leaves a chance to spend some quality time with his children. Recently, Aamir and Kiran Rao were spotted together on their son Azad's birthday. Aamir’s elder son, Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta, was also present at the celebrations.

Aamir Khan on work front

On the work front, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are working together for the actor's upcoming venture Laal Singh Chadha, an official remake of Forest Gump. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and few more.

A brief about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chadha, which has been filmed in more than 100 Indian locations, will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The film is an Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film, directed by Advait Chandan and written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios, Paramount Pictures and Aamir Khan Praductions.

Image: Instagrm/@khan.ira