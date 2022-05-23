Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming drama flick and amid this, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees Aamir Khan challenging former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, stating that he is ready to prove his worth as an 'honest-to-goodness batter'.

The video has been shared a few days after former cricketer, Ravi Shastri, told Aamir Khan that he needs to improve his footwork if he wants to play in the IPL.

Aamir Khan says he is ready to 'prove his worth' as a batter

On Monday, Star Sports India posted a video on its official Instagram handle in which the 57-year-old actor is seen telling his fans that he is going to convince Irfan and Harbhajan that he is a good cricketer.

In the clip, Aamir said, "Friends, the time has come. Now I will prove to these two that I am a cricketer and they will request me ‘please, please, play cricket in our teams." Soon after that, Harbhajan and Irfan said that Aamir should stick to acting as cricket is not everybody's game.

Irfan Pathan said, "There are retakes in acting but not in cricket. You have to face fast bowlers, leg-spinners, mystery spinners and not an under-arm bowler in real cricket. So, my suggestion to Aamir bhai is that you focus on acting and leave cricket to us."

Harbhajan then asserted, "Even I wish to become an actor like Aamir Khan, but is it possible? No. So, Aamir bhai, acting suits you, not cricket."

The caption under the post read, "#AamirKhan is out to prove his worth as a batsman to our experts @irfanpathan_official & @harbhajan3. Can his batting win them over to make the duo go #AamirInMyTeam? Stay tuned to know what happens next."

What Ravi Shastri said about Aamir Khan's chances in IPL

Earlier, Star Sports India had shared a video on Twitter that sees Aamir Khan trying his hand at cricket. The video had a caption, "IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I have a chance to make it to IPL teams)?" Reacting to it, Ravi Shastri said, "He looks good in the nets. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams."

Aamir replied to Ravi's comment, "Ravi I am a little disappointed that you (Ravi Shastri) did not like my footwork. Maybe you have not watched Lagaan. Do watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me properly. It will be fun. You wanted footwork right, see this."

Image: Instagram/@starsportsindia