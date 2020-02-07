Aamir Khan Conveys Best Wishes To 'Shikara' Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra'

Aamir Khan recently took to his Twitter to wish luck Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his latest release, Shikara. He shared the film’s trailer and captioned it with a moving message. He called the events of a film "one of the most tragic events in recent history" and "a story that needs to be told”.

Also Read | Canada: Man Tells Chinese Woman 'you Dropped Your Coronavirus' As Racism Spikes

Wishing you all the very best Vinod!

Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told. https://t.co/IjssVfrwus — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 7, 2020

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Does Not Back Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' Comment, Says 'Talk About Pen Instead'

About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara

The film, Shikara shows how in 1989 the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. It portrays the struggles that the Kashmiri Pandits went through in 1990. Some real footages from the incident have been used in the film and it features 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. The makers also managed to get four thousand real Kashmiri pandits as a part of the film to recreate the dismantling of the Kashmiri valley in the 90s. The movie has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Also Read | Amid Raj Thackeray's Rally On Feb 9, CM Uddhav Summons Shiv Sena Meeting: Sources

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Posts About Missing Gianna On Instagram, Mamba Academy Honour Crash Victims

Shikara cast and crew

The film features Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar who are the two prominent characters of the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is going to take up the dual role of the director and producer under Vinod Chopra Films. The crew also shared a behind the scenes video that showed that displayed 4,000 refugees coming together after 30 years to take part in the production of refugee camp scenes.

Also Read | RS Members Cutting Across Party Lines Support Bill To Set Up Panel To Vet FDI In Critical Infra, Technology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.