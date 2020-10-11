Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Gets Candid On Mental Health, Says She's 'clinically Depressed'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has revealed in her Instagram update on World Mental Health Day that she has been battling depression for over four years. She posted a video of herself wherein she has detailed her personal struggle with mental health. She started the video saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now". Her endeavour is to start a conversation about mental health by speaking about the many things that may trigger depression in one's mind.

She added further, "For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?". Ira concluded saying, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

She captioned the post, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation"

Have a look:

The star kid has often shares updates from her time under self-isolation at her home. Recently, she shared a post wherein she was all praises for working in a quiet place with a peaceful vibe. Ira Khan also posted pictures of herself working in a serene and peaceful location. She explained the need for ‘giving yourself time’ in her post.

