Aamir Khan Enjoys Table Tennis With Son Azad And 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Crew In Ladakh

Dangal star Aamir Khan's forthcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha is currently the hottest topic in the film industry. Set for a Christmas release this year, the actor's crew is working hard in completing its shoot and promotions of the movie. In a new set of pictures released online, the team of the upcoming comedy-drama took a breather from his busy shooting schedule.

Aamir Khan with his family and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' crew

Currently stationed in Ladakh, Aamir Khan with his ex-wife and co-producer of the movie Kiran Rao and their son enjoyed a fun game of Table Tennis with the crew. In the pictures circulated widely online, the actor's youngest son Azad Rao Khan teamed up with his father. On the other hand, produce Kiran Rao can be seen in a ready position to counter Aamir Khan's serve. The family also took a group picture with the whole crew of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Playing a couple of rounds of Table Tennis was not the only thing the crew tried out during their stay in Ladakh. According to a report from Spotboye, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao donned Ladaakhi outfits.They also took the time to learn the traditional folk dance of the territory.

More on 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Touted as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for a release on December 25, 2021. Directed by Advait Chandan, 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will reunite to play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha and his wife, respectively. Actors like Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh will feature in the supporting cast of the movie.

Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Hollywood's classic movie Forrest Gump. According to a report from the Deccan Chronicle, the big-budgeted movie was shot in more than 100 Indian locations. The movie is already creating quite a stir on the internet as the actor shared several glimpses into the making of the movie. Recently, his selfie with ex-wife Kiran Rao and South actor Naga Chaitanya while on their shoot quickly went viral on social media.

IMAGE- AAMIR KHAN'S TWITTER & PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.