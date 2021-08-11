Aamir Khan Expresses Concern As Films Take Digital Route For Releases

At a press conference on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan expressed his concerns regarding cinema halls staying shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as films have begun releasing on the big screens, movie theatres in many parts of the country, including Maharashtra, remain closed owing to the pandemic. The upcoming Bollywood film, Bell Bottom is next in line for a theatrical release on August 19.

Best known for his stellar performances in films like Taare Zameen Par, Dangal and 3 Idiots, among many others, the actor spoke about films opting for a digital release, and said, “Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned.” He went on to mention that he hopes the situation will improve in the future. The Secret Superstar actor also accepted that it was a complicated topic to discuss as several factors need to be taken into consideration.

At the event in Mumbai, which Aamir Khan attended with actress Kiara Advani, he also emphasised the importance of citizens getting vaccinated and urged everyone to do the same so that the situation in the country could get better. He said, “It is not easy to talk about reopening cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the COVID-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it. As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

The pandemic has led several films to release digitally. However, there are a few big-ticket films patiently waiting for a theatrical release. Some of these films include Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Other films are 83, which will see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone star opposite each other and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier scheduled to hit the big screen on Christmas 2020 but was shelved due to the rise in Coronavirus cases in the country. Currently, makers are planning on releasing the film theatrically on Christmas this year. The film, which is an adaptation of the iconic film, Forrest Gump, will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla

