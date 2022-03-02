Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's directorial venture Jhund starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role is all set to hit theatres this Friday. T-series chief Bhushan Kumar recently held a private screening for actor Aamir Khan and the film seems to have impressed the actor. Several videos of the actor expressing his views on the film have gone viral on social media and it seems that the actor was spellbound after watching it.

What caught the attention of the fans was that the actor got a bit emotional after watching the film. After the film's screening, a teary-eyed Aamir Khan can be seen praising Manjule and the team on the film that emotionally stirred the actor. Amitabh, who is known to break the glass ceiling with his particular roles in films will be seen playing the role of a football coach.

Aamir Khan gets emotional after Jhund private screening

In the viral video from the screening, Aamir can be seen wiping away his tears as he speaks to Manjule and producer Bhushan Kumar. Aamir said, "I have no words to speak. You have caught India's emotion and the way you have done it, it's unbelievable." Aamir was also all praise for Amitabh Bachchan and called it one of his best films. He also lauded the child actors in the film and hailed their stupendous acting craft whiling calling it ‘phenomenal.’ Aamir said in the clip, "It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during the recent private screening.

Post the screening, Aamir also met the entire cast of Jhund and hugged them as he hosted them at his residence and discussed the film at length. "What a film. My God. Bohot hi behtareen film hai (it's an excellent film)," Aamir Khan added. The upcoming biographical sports film is all set to hit the big screens on March 4. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, upcoming also movie stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru are in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie outlines the exemplary story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

IMAGE: Instagram/cinebluescom/Twitter/Taran_Adarsh