'Aamir Khan Has Habit Of Getting Over-excited': Amitabh Bachchan On His Praise For 'Jhund'

Sairat director Nagaraj Manjule made his much-awaited debut in Bollywood with the latest release Jhund. While the film has not set the box office on fire, it earned appreciation from netizens as well as celebrities of the film industry. Among those who praised the film was Aamir Khan who got teary-eyed after watching the sports-based biopic.

The actor said the film was outstanding, and that Amitabh Bachchan too had given one of the best performances in his career. Reacting to his Thugs of Hindostan co-star's praise, Amitabh Bachchan said that Aamir had the habit of 'getting over-excited,' before he extended his gratitude to the latter.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Aamir Khan's praise for Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan was asked about the praise by Aamir Khan, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Big B replied that the latter always had the 'habit of getting over-excited.'

The National Award-winner then thanked Aamir for the praise and added that he has always been a 'good judge of films' Bachchan said that he was 'deeply obliged' to Aamir for the 'kind words' for the movie.

Aamir, in a video, was seen getting emotional after watching Jhund. After wiping his eyes and removing his glasses, Aamir was heard saying, "It was the first time that there was a standing ovation in a private screening. It is an outstanding film. I don't have any words to say."

"The manner in which the emotions were captured were unbelievable. The work by the kids was unbelievable. It is unique, I don't know how it could be made, the manner in which you have captured the spirit, is not something that could come through logic," he added."

Aamir also said, "I got up with a spirit, and it does not allow the film to leave me. It is a surprising film, whatever we have learnt in 20-30 years, you have made a football of it.

"Bachchan sahab has done such a great job. He has done such great films, but this is one of his best films," he said,

The Rang De Basanti star also met the members of the cast, hugged them, and invited them to his home.

Praises galore for Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund

Dhanush was among the other actors to shower praises on the film and directors like Indra Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Om Raut, Milap Zaveri, also went gaga over it and used terms like 'masterpiece' for the film.

Jhund also stars Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. Amitabh Bachchan's character is based on Vijay Borade, who's known for his Slum Soccer Foundation.

