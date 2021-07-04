Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: Here Are Projects That The Ex-couple Could Be Working On

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their decision to get divorced on Saturday. In a statement, the duo informed that they would continue to co-parent their son Azad and be family to each other. They also stated that they will continue to work together professionally. Here we take a look at the projects that they could still be associated with:

Paani Foundation

Aamir and Kiran, in their statement, mentioned that they would continue to collaborate on ventures like Paani Foundation. The ex-couple had co-founded the organisation in 2016, which involved water conservation efforts like Satyamev Jayate Water Cup and more in the rural parts of Maharashtra. Their personal differences won’t be a hindrance for efforts towards eradication of water scarcity in those regions and they might even be seen on same platforms.

Satyamev Jayate

The Paani Foundation had originated from an episode about water scarcity and conservation on Aamir Khan Productions’ TV show Satyamev Jayate. The series that aired for three seasons from 2012 to 2014 spoke about various social problems and both Aamir and Kiran were actively involved with it. Reports of the fourth season of the show had come up multiple times over the past few years, and if the project indeed materialised, the duo’s professional partnership could continue.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Kiran has been credited as one of the producers on Aamir’s next venture Laal Singh Chaddha. The Bollywood adaptation of Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump has been in the making for close to three years now. With the release unlikely on the scheduled Christmas 2021, the film is likely to release when the theatres re-open after COVID-19 is in control. One could see Aamir and Kiran together during the launch events and even promotions of the film.

Other Aamir Khan Production ventures

With Aamir stating that they will ‘continue to work as collaborators on films’, Kiran could play an important role in the 55-year-old’s production house. Aamir is aware of Kiran’s skills as a filmmaker and producer since they first met on Lagaan, about five years before they got married in 2005, and it is likely that the partnership for collaborations after Laal Singh Chaddha also continues.

Aamir in Kiran’s directorial

Aamir had starred in Kiran’s only directorial Dhobi Ghat. The actor, known to be a ‘perfectionist’, had been impressed by her script then, so one can’t rule out the chances of him starring in another of her films. This could not necessarily be an Aamir Khan Productions film, and could even be for another producer.

