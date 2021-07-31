Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Meet J&K L-G; Discuss Reviving Its Glory In Shooting Bollywood Films

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao at Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, Manoj Sinha discussed the new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that the discussions also focussed on reviving Jammu & Kashmir's glory in Bollywood and also making it a favourite film shooting destination.

Jammu: J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha met actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao at Raj Bhavan.



Discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly, also focused on reviving J&K's glory in Bollywood &making it favourite film shooting destination: Office of J&K LG pic.twitter.com/bLSdVdehy9 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Aamir Khan & his ex-wife hold a press conference for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Besides meeting J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao had also held a press conference in Kargil for their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. While interacting with the media, Aamir Khan revealed that in the narrative of his upcoming movie, he along with Kiran Rao have featured a sequence of the Kargil War of 1999.

Aamir Khan said, "Kargil jo humari war hui thi, uske upar based hain. Ek incident hai. Toh zahir hai, hum Kargil aayenge. Kyunki jo Kargil ki war hai wo yahi hui thi toh hum chahenge jitna accurate rahe hum (An incident based on the Kargil War is in the film, therefore we wanted to shoot in Kargil so that we can be as accurate as possible.)”

While speaking about their experience of film shooting in Kargil, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao said that they had a 'memorable' experience. Thanking the authorities and locals of J&K for their unmatchable support, the Bollywood actor informed that they wanted to shoot there last year, but the plans got delayed due to the pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown.

During their interaction with the media, Aamir and Kiran also shed light on their upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Several clips from the press conference were shared on social media platforms via flan clubs.

The movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir in the titular role, while Kiran is one of the producers. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Recently, several pictures and clips of the former couple from multiple shoot locations have been going viral. The pictures were hyped because it was the first time the two were seen together after they announced their separation.

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation and issued a joint statement on social media. Ending their marriage of 15 years, they said that they will continue co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” the statement read.

