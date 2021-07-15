Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Perform Folk Dance Together In Ladakh Post Separation; Watch Video

After calling off their marriage of 15 years, actor Aamir Khan was spotted dancing along with his wife and producer Kiran Rao on the sets of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor, who was shooting in the Wakha village of Ladakh, received a warm welcome from the people there. Aamir and Kiran were seen in traditional Ladakhi attire while performing the folk dance of Ladakh along with the locals.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao spotted dancing post-separation

In one of the videos, Aamir and Kiran were dressed in red-colored traditional attire as they danced on the sets. Aamir was seen in a red outfit, paired with a purple hat, while Kiran was dressed in a dark pink outfit, and wore a green hat. The former couple joined the dance and followed the lead of a guide who is seen teaching them the dance steps.

The traditional dresses known as Koss and Sulma are donned while performing the popular Ladakhi dance Gomba Sumshak. The celebrations were organized by the native people who were excited about the actor shooting at their village. The 3 Idiots actor also thanked them for their hospitality and warm gesture on behalf of him and his team.

Apart from Aamir’s videos in traditional outfits, another video of him in a white T-shirt, black pants and black shirt has been surfacing on the Internet.

The forthcoming film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. It is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has penned the script. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation and issued a joint statement on social media. Ending their marriage of 15 years, they said that they will continue co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir” the statement read.

