Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Share Experience Shooting For 'Laal Singh Chaddha' In J&K

Actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao who announced their split recently are in Jammu and Kashmir shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir stars are the lead in the film, Kiran is a part of the production team. According to reports, the couple had held a press conference where they shared their experience of working in Kargil. Several pictures and videos of the two interacting with people went viral on social media.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's new pics while shooting in Jammu and Kashmir

In the pictures shared by fan accounts, Aamir Khan and Kira are seen seated on a small set of the staircase while a group of people surrounded them. The duo along with the group smiled for the camera. Aamir was also seen posing individually with people in a few pictures. Apart from these, a few pictures of Aamir celebrating her crew member's birthday also went viral on social media. In the picture, Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan was seen feeding the birthday cake.

The couple has been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir for a while now as they are completing their professional commitments. Apart from the couple, their son Azad is also accompanying the two for the shooting. Earlier, several pictures of Laal Singh Chaddha team and Azad playing a game of table tennis had gone viral recently. Playing a couple of rounds of Table Tennis was not the only thing the crew tried out during their stay in Ladakh.

According to a report from Spotboye, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao donned Ladaakhi outfits. They also took the time to learn the traditional folk dance of the territory. Touted as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for a release on December 25, 2021. Directed by Advait Chandan, 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will reunite to play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha and his wife, respectively. Actors like Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will feature in the supporting cast of the movie.

IMAGE: SERAP_OMUR_VEROL/Instagram

