Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Statement On Their Divorce 'nothing But Graceful', Says Hina Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce has been among the most talked-about topics in the last few days. Right from disappointment for their fans to intense trolling, there have been different kinds of reactions. One of the few celebrities to react to the news was Hina Khan, who praised the manner in which the ex-couple announced their statement, and termed it as ‘graceful.’

Hina Khan reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce

Hina wrote, ‘To be the best, one must learn how to handle the worst.’ The Naagin 5 star used the hashtag ‘Nothing but graceful’, while wishing them the best for their new journey.

In another post, she wrote, ‘maturity starts when drama ends.’

In another post, she seemed to hint at Aamir and Kiran’s chid Azad, whom the couple has decided to co-parent amid their divorce. "An innocent child’s shoulders were not built to bear the weight of their parents' wrong decisions and choices," Hina wrote. The 33-year-old urged that one should be graceful for the sake of their children.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, in a statement on Saturday, informed that they were ending their marriage of 15 years. The duo also shared that they would continue to be family, collaborators on professional ventures and as parents for Azad.

Here’s their full statement:

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Thanks and love,

Kiran and Aamir.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.