Aamir Khan Made One Change In 'Laal Singh Chadha' After Rajamouli And Others Saw Film

Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback to the Hindi cinema after nearly four years with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. The actor has reportedly worked for years on the movie and is making sure to promote it right as the film's release date is inching closer. While the film is now over a week away from its release, Aamir Khan recently revealed that he made one change in the film.

Last month, Aamir Khan held a special screening of Laal Singh Chadha for legendary actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni as well as filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Sukumar. The screening was held at Chiranjeevi's home after which they sat together for a small discussion. During the film's promotions, Aamir Khan revealed that he made one change to the film per Rajamouli's suggestion.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan was recently asked if the three stars of the South industry liked the film. Talking about their reaction, Aamir Khan mentioned how Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar and Rajamouli liked the film. The actor revealed how Rajamouli and all three of them reacted to one scene that he later changed as per their advice.

Aamir Khan said, "They all liked it. In fact, Rajamouli and all 4 of them reacted the same way on one point that made us realise 1 thing about our film. I can’t tell you par itna bol sakta hu ki unka ek reaction tha jise sun ke hume laga ha correct bol rahe hai and humne change kiya aur wo change bahut sahi tha. (I can't tell you but seeing their reaction to one scene, I realised that they were correct and decided to change it.)" "Yes, we changed 1 thing after that screening," he added.

Aamir Khan also mentioned the reason behind showing the film to the eminent personalities of South cinema. The actor revealed how the Hindi audience is welcoming to the content from Telugu. Tamil and other language films, then he believes that the Tamil and Telugu speaking audience will also be open to Hindi movies.

More about Laal Singh Chadha

Laal Singh Chadha is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The movie stars Aamir Khan in the titular role, while Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will play pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 11 August 2022.

