Aamir Khan Mourns Loss Of Puneeth Rajkumar; 'he Won Us All With His Warmth'

South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar who has won the hearts of millions with his passionate acting, passed away on October 29, due to a cardiac arrest. Rajkumar who was fondly called ‘Appu’ by his loved ones, left for his heavenly abode at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, where he was taken after he had a heart attack while working out in a gym. Scores of celebrities both from the South and Bollywood paid their tribute to the late actor. Aamir Khan also remembered the actor for his ‘warmth, sincerity and passion’ while mourning his demise on social media.

The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared the heartfelt condolence penned by the actor where he prayed for the family of the departed soul while praising the late actor’s craft. “Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity, and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family” wrote Aamir in the statement.

Aamir Khan mourns the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites were formed on Sunday morning at Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Studios at around 5:30 AM. He was cremated with full state honours and his mortal remains have been laid to rest near his father's grave, legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar. The actor was survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters. After bidding him a tearful goodbye by his family members and his die-hard fans, he was laid to rest with full state honours.

On October 29, the 46-year-old actor, Puneeth Rajkumar or popularly known as 'Appu' was working out at a gym when he felt a sudden uneasiness after which he was taken to a local doctor by his wife. There he was diagnosed with a heart attack and was immediately referred to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. However, he was already unresponsive on arrival and later was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Puneeth was known for his acting in popular films like Mourya, Arasu, Raam and Anjani Putra, and more.

IMAGE: PTI/FACEBOOK/Puneeth Rajkumar: