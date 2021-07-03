Aamir Khan On His 'tough Separation' From Reena Dutta & 3 'Imp Women' In His Life

Actor Aamir Khan announced divorce from wife Kiran Rao on Saturday afternoon in a joint statement. The statement revealed that the couple chose to remain close-knit, even after the divorce. The statement reads, “we will remain co-parents and family.” Kiran and Aamir got separated after 15 years of being married. Aamir and Kiran Rao are parents to Azad (their surrogate son).

Aamir faced a tough time coping with his divorce from Reena Dutta

This wasn't the first time Aamir Khan had to face separation in an interpersonal relationship. Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years. The actor tied the knot with Reena in 1986 and the couple parted away in 2002. Back then, there was a time when getting out of a relationship was not so easy for Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist.

The actor struggled to cope with separation from Reena Dutta. It was a tough phase of his life, he revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times in 2012. Talking about his relationship with Dutta, he acknowledged that getting out of 16 years of marriage was 'tough on both of them', since both of them were very young when they got married. For him, it was a ‘special relationship’. They are parents to two children- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.

He was very emotional about his relationship with his former wife and was unable to work for almost two years. He was alone for four years, before meeting Kiran, he revealed.

Talking about the gravity of his relationship with Reena, he told Hindustan Times, “Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran Rao. I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional.”

‘Three most important women’ in Aamir’s life

Not just this, Aamir confessed that Reena is very dear to him. He said, she, ‘was one of the three women who are very important parts’ of his life, alongside his mother and Kiran. "When we decided to part ways, Reena and I first explained the situation to our kids. My children, Junaid and Ira, are close to Kiran and Azad...Even after Reena and I filed for divorce, our family remains as close as ever...There are three women who are very important parts of my life — my mother, Reena and Kiran. I even carry pictures of my family on my phone with me, especially my mom’s," he had told HT.



