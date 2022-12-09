Aamir Khan Performs Puja With Ex-wife Kiran Rao At New Office; Son Junaid Khan Also Joins

Actor Aamir Khan recently performed a puja for the new office of Aamir Khan Productions. He was accompanied by his former wife Kiran Rao as they performed the aarti along with other several staff members. Laal Singh Chaddha director shared the photos from the ceremony.

Aamir Khan performs puja with ex-wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan kept it simple by wearing a deep blue sweatshirt and jeans. He also wore a Nehru cap as he held a metal pot topped with a coconut. Also, Kiran Rao wore a baggy denim shirt and black leggings at the function. Khan's son Junaid was also seen in the photos.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways bringing an end to their 15-year-long marriage last year.

Aamir Khan on getting back to acting

At a premiere screening of Salaam Venky, Aamir Khan said, "For years I’ve been working continuously, so I decided to spend some time with my family. Also, there is work on Paani Foundation. There is other stuff as well. As far as acting is concerned, I’ll return after a year." The actor has made a guest appearance in the actress Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'.

Aamir Khan's current project

Aamir Khan was expected to act in the Hindi remake of a 2008 Spanish film which will be directed by RS Prasanna. But now, he will be producing the film instead.