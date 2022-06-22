Aamir Khan Planning To Relaunch 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer After Facing Criticism?

After creating much anticipation around Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers dropped the trailer in May 2022 and took the internet by storm. While several viewers were left in awe of Aamir Khan’s stellar acting skills, there were many others who were not at all impressed by the Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. In reaction to the same, the latest reports are suggesting that Aamir Khan has taken this criticism positively and he is working on the second trailer cut.

Aamir Khan to add some drama in Laal Singh Chaddha’s 2nd trailer

According to the sources of Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan and his team are reportedly working on the second trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha after facing massive criticism from the audience. The reports further revealed that the actor himself is reworking the second trailer cut to add some drama and humour to it while stating that he wanted the audience to get a vibe of his film with the first trailer and then open up the audience to the world that he has created there.

"Aamir has plans to launch multiple trailers for Laal Singh Chaddha and on seeing the feedback from audience, he is reworking on the second trailer cut to add in some drama and humour to it. The actor wanted the audience to get a vibe of his film with the first trailer and then open up the audience to the world that he has created there," the source revealed.

The source further told the outlet that Aamir Khan is well aware of the audience's attention span for dramas in the post-pandemic times, therefore, he is personally invested in all the aspects of the film from trailer 2 to the final edit.

"Laal Singh Chaddha is essentially a drama and Aamir is well aware of the audience attention span for dramas in the post pandemic times. Hence, he is personally invested in all the aspects of Laal Singh Chaddha - from trailer 2 to the final edit of the film," the source added.

More about the film

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij and more. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions